RaboResearch senior analyst Michael Harvey. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with RaboResearch senior analyst, Michael Harvey, to learn how a new Indonesian school milk programme could help New Zealand’s dairy sector.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

We chat with a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist.

She says (from a snow-clad hill) there’s never been a better time for New Zealand to come out of the “Climate Change closet”.