Jenna Smith, Dairy Women’s Network trustee and award judge, said this year’s award nominations showcased an impressive breadth of talent from across the sector.

“It is fantastic to see nominations that reflect the strength and diversity of our network – whether it’s hands-on farmers, emerging leaders or rural professionals driving progress behind the scenes,” she said.

She said many entrants combined community values, environmental care, commercial insight and industry expertise, highlighting the depth of skill within the dairy industry.

The finalists were selected by a judging panel comprising Smith, 2023 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Donna Cram, and representatives from Fonterra, Rural Leaders, and Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Smith said the judges were looking for women who, through their commitment and passion, had made considerable contributions to their community and the wider sector, demonstrated a deep understanding of the sector’s potential and could articulate the role they intend to play in that landscape.

The 13th Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year will be announced on May 1 at the gala dinner during the Dairy Women’s Network 2025 Conference, themed “Success through Inspiration”.

Registrations are open to join in celebrating the finalists. Find out more here.

Read on to learn more about each woman and why they’ve been nominated.

Frances Beeston

Canterbury dairy farmer Frances Beeston is a 2025 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year finalist.

Beeston is a Canterbury dairy farmer with a deep connection to farming and a commitment to supporting rural communities.

Judges said she had consistently shown up for her community and the wider sector, with a “deep understanding of her ‘why’”.

Beeston’s passion for people-centric advocacy also stood out to the judges.

Jo Sheridan

Waikato-based dairy industry leader Jo Sheridan is a 2025 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year finalist.

Sheridan is a Waikato-based dairy industry leader known for her passion for sustainability, education and community engagement.

Judges said she demonstrated authenticity and a strong, realistic vision of how she could continue to make a positive impact in the sector.

As a result, judges were left with a clear impression of Sheridan’s energy for the sector.

Lara Sutton

Waikato-based dairy industry professional Lara Sutton is a 2025 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year finalist.

Sutton is an industry professional and herd-owning sharemilker based in Waikato with a unique blend of commercial and practical expertise.

Sutton gave the judges a clear sense of her ability to connect and lead.

“Her ability to continue to challenge herself has seen her seize opportunity and develop significant process and progress in the dairy industry,” they said.