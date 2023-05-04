Taranaki dairy farmer Donna Cram is the 2023 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki dairy farmer Donna Cram has been announced as the 2022 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.

Cram was named the winner at a gala dinner last night, as part of the Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) 2023 conference, “Brighter, Braver, Bolder”.

A fourth-generation dairy farmer from Taranaki, Cram is heavily involved in her community.

She is the Taranaki Catchment Communities Inc chair and founder, part of the DairyNZ Dairy Environment Leaders, an ambassador for Federated Farmers, and a councillor at Taranaki Regional Council.

DWN was “thrilled” to announce Cram as the 2023 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, trustee Donna Smit said.

“The judges had an unenviable job with such an incredible group of women, but what stood out for them was the way that Donna inspired her community and especially encouraged young people.”

The judges thought Cram’s ability to “see the big picture” and then mobilise those around her was something “really special,” Smit said.

Judges were looking for commitment, drive and passion for the dairy sector, as well as someone who was a positive role model for women in dairying, she said.

“They were looking for a strong performer who demonstrates leadership within her community, and with a wider circle of influence, and who epitomises the ‘bigger, brighter, bolder’ mantra shared through the DWN Conference this week”.

Cram met what they were looking for and more,” Smit said.

“In particular, she exemplified taking a grassroots, local, regional and international view of dairy and you can see that translate into the influencing she does at regional and central government levels.”

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said Cram was well-known within the cooperative and an outstanding ambassador for the industry.

“Her leadership qualities, community engagement and commitment to sustainability represent some of the best attributes of Kiwi dairy farmers.

“We want more young people coming into the dairy sector and she’s helping to do exactly that.”

Smit said Cram focused on the environment and how to produce “amazing food in a sustainable way”.

“She leads by example and her farm was one of three finalists in the Fonterra Responsible Dairy Award in 2021.”

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Donna Cram on The Country below:

The judges said they also rated Cram highly for being “a real doer,” someone who was a life-long learner, leading from the front and connecting and inspiring others through her inclusivity.

There were three other finalists for Dairy Woman of the Year; Kimberly Crewther, Rebecca Miller and Sheena Penwarden.

“They are each incredible women in their own unique ways,” Smit said.

“The passion, knowledge, leadership and mana they bring to the sector should be recognised...they are everything we should be proud about in the dairy sector; they are courageous, kind, passionate and visionary”.

Cram will receive a scholarship of up to $20,000 for an approved and personally chosen development programme, or professional/business coaching and/or learning experience.