Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Rowena Duncum is joined by PGG Wrightson's GM for Livestock, Peter Moore, to chat about New Zealand's livestock market.

June was a more typical month compared to earlier in the year for stock flow, with the freezing works freeing up, sale yards back in operation, and online platforms running smoothly, Moore said.

Although an impressive 8.3 per cent rise in the Global Dairy Trade Auction this week had so far had no immediate impact on confidence for New Zealand - it was still great to see prices heading in the right direction - particularly during winter, Moore said.

Advertisement

The really good news came from the significant price lift for Whole Milk Powder (WMP).

Listen below:



Some amazing bull sales had taken place recently, with one in Wairoa going for $104,000 NZD. Duncum asked Moore what he thought was driving this price increase.

Genetics played a big part, said Moore, as farmers were looking for "outstanding genetics with good growth rate and good meat production".

Duncum finished the interview by asking Moore what the next few months might look like for the livestock industry.

Moore said that this was normally a quieter time of year - but feeder calves were starting to hit the market.