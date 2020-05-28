Content brought to you by Fonterra.

It's World Milk Day on Monday June 1, and this year is particularly special says China CEO at Fonterra, Teh-Han Chow.

"This year milk lovers around the world will celebrate the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day" Chow told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

"It all began back in 2001 when the United Nations recognised milk as a global food and declared that June 1st would be the day that we would all celebrate it".

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day Fonterra has launched a social media campaign called the #BalancedGoodness challenge, said Chow.

The Balance Goodness challenge asked people to post a picture or video on social media showing how they balance the goodness of milk. Entrants were in with a chance to win a Fonterra mini tanker.

In China there was a local twist on the challenge, with people uploading videos to Douyin, which is that country's version of Tik Tok.

"We've picked up some really cool video entries" said Chow.

In China, World Milk Day also coincided with National Nutrition Week which was hosted by the Chinese Nutrition Society, and contributed "dairy know-how" to people around the country, said Chow.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Chow said there were plenty of ways for Kiwis to take part in the #BalancedGoodness challenge.

"We invite all Kiwis to post a video or a photo of themselves balancing a glass of milk. So whether it's on their head or stacked on top of something, there's plenty of room to get creative".

"So post that video or that photo on Facebook Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag balanced goodness and you could win a prize".

Find out more about how to enter here.

Also in today's interview: Chow talked about why New Zealand milk was so popular in China.