Health and safety is still "top of mind" for Fonterra, even at level 2, says Managing Director for Co-operative Affairs Mike Cronin.

"We're focusing on the safety of all our people and all the precautions around keeping them and their families safe" Cronin told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

Although online sales and contactless collection - or "order from your place", as the co-op called it - was continuing, Fonterra was preparing for a world with fewer restrictions, said Cronin.

Farmers could look forward to more connection with the co-op and Farm Source stores were going to be opening to the public, with safety precautions in place, said Cronin.

Farm visits were allowed at level 2 and Fonterra's Sustainable Dairy Advisers were keen to get back to work, although again, there would be heightened safety protocols, said Cronin.

"Separate vehicles, hygiene, contact tracing purposes, all those sorts of things, but they're ready to get back out to see their farmers".

Also in today's interview: Self-confessed cheese fan Cronin was happy to talk about some award-winning Fonterra cheeses, and which wines they should be paired with.