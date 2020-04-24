Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's GM for wool Grant Edwards to talk about the wool industry as New Zealand prepares to enter alert level 3.

The wool industry had been fortunate enough to be able to ship and export high density wool bales at port under alert level 4 due to overseas contracted requirements.

Edwards confirmed that at alert level 3 the wool industry would largely be open for business, and that included receiving, processing and delivering wool.

In addition, wool representatives would continue to work from home, but would be able to make essential farm visits.

Mackay said he was looking forward to alert level 2, but was concerned about the potential backlog of wool.

Edwards confirmed that people needed to be mindful of how they approached this and caution was needed to avoid flooding the market, with limitations on worldwide trade.

It was understood that a move to alert level 2 would allow auctions to resume under strict guidelines.

"We need to work with everyone in the industry but we need to be prudent about it" said Edwards.

Wool stores were becoming very full and Edwards asked growers to be mindful of how soon they sent their wool in.