Farmers are coping well with the alert level 4 lockdown, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't reach out for help if they need it, says DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel.

Van der Poel encouraged farmers to ring 0800 DAIRYNZ (0800 4 324 7969), or to take a look at the website dairynz.co.nz if they needed assistance during these rather unique times.

"This plane's kind of being built as it's flying along" Van der Poel told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

"We went into level 4 quite quickly and we didn't necessarily know exactly how that would happen."

Communication was key at this time and DairyNZ had been working with the Government on issues such as migrant worker visas, training programmes for farm work, getting livestock to meat processing plants and the logistics around Moving Day said Van der Poel.

Feed shortage was another pressing issue but once again, Van der Poel stressed that farmers should contact DairyNZ if they need help.

"Just don't hesitate to ring the 0800 number ... we're just trying to create as much support as we can there."

Also in today's interview: Van der Poel encouraged farmers to take part in the milksolids levy vote which starts next week for all dairy farmers and is open until May 30.