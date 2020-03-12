Content brought to you by Fonterra.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Regional Awards are in full swing for 2020 and Fonterra farmers are "doing very well" says Kelvin Wickham.

Fonterra's CEO for AMENA told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that 10 of the 12 regional awards had been won by the co-op's farmers.

They will now progress to the National Finals held in Auckland in May.

Fonterra is also well represented at the Young Farmer of the Year Contest this year, as well as the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.