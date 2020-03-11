Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle took a break from the Taranaki Farmers' Forum to catch up with The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

The forum was a good time to speak to farmers about the future for dairy said Mackle, especially what was coming in the next five years.

"They're here to talk about the future and the issues that we are facing ... it's a really positive thing. It's really important that we do look forward" said Mackle.

The future of nutrition and how dairy farmers could adapt to consumer changes was also a hot topic.

"We do have to make sure that we do farm in a way that meets consumers' needs and the public perceptions are addressed as well, of dairy, and what their expectations are."

Alternative proteins didn't have to be a threat said Mackle, as he believed people would always want good quality "real" products, and that was a motivating factor in DairyNZ striving to improve.

"We do have to keep improving the way we farm. I think people are absolutely going to want real food going forward, and real dairy, just as alternative foods are going to play an important role as well, but we've got to make sure we keep getting better so that we keep consumers focused on what we're doing."

Ultimately the future looked promising for DairyNZ said Mackle.

"The key message for me is that we have got a really bright future. It is grounded in that pure and natural New Zealand image and we need to leverage that further."

The final Farmers' Forum event in Canterbury is on today at the Ashley Dene Research and Development Station, Lincoln University.

Farmers can still register to attend Canterbury event here.

Also in today's interview: Mackle let farmers know the milksolids levy vote is up this year and urged them to have their say. Voting begins in mid-April.