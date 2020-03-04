Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ strategy and investment leader, Dr Bruce Thorrold wants to restore farmers' confidence.

Speaking at the DairyNZ Farmers Forum event in Southland yesterday, Thorrold likened farming to trying to navigate through thick fog.

"I think as dairy farmers, we're fogged in. We can't really see where we're going, we're not quite sure how to get there and a lot of us are [asking] 'why am I still bothering?' There's a lot of uncertainty out there in the big wide world, and I think it's got to us.'

Advertisement

That being said, Thorrold believes the industry is not truly in bad shape.

"Actually, we've got a pretty reasonable degree of clarity now on greenhouse gases and essential freshwater is coming to the end point, and we know we have to lift profitability through the next decade to underpin our businesses and give ourselves flexibility, so even if we don't know all the details, we know what direction we have to go in. We have a pretty reasonable idea of the tools that are going to get us there, we have [those tools] because of our investment in research, and it's time to get going."

Having a clear understanding of why we are doing something "particularly when the going gets tough," is crucial for motivation said Thorrold.

"Focus on things within your control. Through the growth phase in the sector, we talked a lot about working 'on' your business, and part of the message is it's time to work 'in' the business – it's time to get the detail right and really make businesses hum."

Thorrold said while farmers from all over the country are doing things tough at the moment, the forum theme is having confidence in the future.

"So, park the fear, come back to what you can control and make your business hum; make gains in terms of your environmental outputs and you're going to be in a really strong position in five years' time."

Listen below:



Also in today's interview: Thorrold talked about the research underway into solutions around climate change (ZCB) and water quality (Essential Freshwater).

DairyNZ's Farmers' Forums continue next week in both Taranaki and Canterbury. Find out more here.