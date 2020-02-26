Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Many farmers have had experience with drought, but for those who haven't, DairyNZ's website is a good place to find out how to get through it, says Tony Finch.

DairyNZ's South Island lead also had a few drought-farming tips when he spoke to The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

"Have a plan in place. Make sure you're taking action as quick as possible and thinking about not only limiting the damage for now and the rest of this season, but protecting next season's productivity."

Feed budgeting, keeping an eye on cows' body condition score (BCS) and culling where appropriate "as early as possible" were also important said Finch.

Farmers could look at how they run their operation and make changes to their system, whether it was drying off or moving to once-a-day milking said Finch.

"They're all important resources that people need to be thinking about [for] mitigating the risk of drought in particular."

Keeping in touch with others going through the same situation was a great way to find support and share ideas, so events such as DairyNZ's Farmers Forums were vital.

"They're a great event to come and listen to experts in the field as well as guest speakers, but they're also a great opportunity to connect and engage" said Finch.

"Farming is unique. It's neat. They come together ... in times of need, and the opportunity to connect with farmers, neighbours and communities at events like this are great."

Find out more about farming through drought here.

Also in today's interview: Finch talked about the flood response in Southland and how DairyNZ was continuing to support farmers affected.