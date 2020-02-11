Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Once the shock of extreme weather events wears off, the daunting reality of clean up begins.

This is the situation now facing many Southland farmers as they deal with the aftermath of flooding in the region.

Luckily they are not facing it alone, as the community has rallied around those affected said DairyNZ South Island team leader Tony Finch.

"It's been outstanding that sort of collaborative spirit both with neighbours and communities and industry. Times like this you're very proud to be involved in an agriculture sector where everyone comes together and aids farmers," Finch told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

Over 100 farms have been affected by the floods in Southland last week and DairyNZ was supporting farmers in the region with clean up said Finch.





"There are areas that have been significantly impacted and there are some immediate aspects of getting operational, and that's looking at debris and fences and silt and gravel. So we're sort of coming to terms with that."

Pasture and crops were a key focus, especially with water "ponding" and "hanging around" on some farms where the floods hadn't receded as much said Finch.

As a response DairyNZ is holding technical meetings tonight in significantly impacted areas such as Riversdale and lower Mataura.

For more information about farming out of a flood, call the DairyNZ Farmer Information Service on 0800 4 DAIRYNZ (0800 4 324 7969).

You can also call the Rural Support Trust in your area or contact your local DairyNZ Consulting Officer.

Also in today's interview: Finch talked about DairyNZ's upcoming Farmers' Forums - find out more here.