While the Winter Grazing Taskforce report provides recommendations the agricultural sector can build on, it is also important to recognise the work farmers are already doing says Dr Jenny Jago.

"There's a lot of farmers doing a lot of good work out there ... at the same time we've got to also recognise there's some areas that need tidying up" DairyNZ strategy and investment leader told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

"The report is providing some constructive recommendations that we'll look at and [we] look forward to working with the action group to implement some of those".

DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand released a joint statement saying both organisations generally agreed with most of the recommendations made in the Winter Grazing Taskforce report.

Both organisations were committed to continuing to improve wintering practices across sectors, by working together to establish new initiatives for change.

"Some of the things we've been doing leading into this year's planting season is working more closely with rural professionals to make sure we have consistent messages and consistent support for farmers" said Jago.

DairyNZ strategy and investment leader, Dr Jenny Jago. Photo / Supplied

In the statement, Beef + Lamb New Zealand's senior advisor biosecurity and animal welfare Will Halliday said:

"It is important that the taskforce's recommendations are practical and workable for farmers. Animals are at the heart of all farming systems and our farmers work hard to balance animals, environment and business performance within a biological and outdoor system where guarantees and absolutes are difficult".

DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand would welcome being part of the pan-sector group recommended by the report and also suggested the inclusion of farmer representatives who operate winter grazing systems. This would add value from a knowledge perspective and support implementation for farmers.

While both organisations appreciated the taskforce's role in helping understand the concerns about wintering animals on crop, they also felt that farmers with good wintering practices had not been adequately acknowledged in the report.

"Wintering animals on crops is an important management tool for farmers in some regions and, done well, good outcomes for both animals and the environment are achieved," said Jago in the statement.

"We feel it is important to recognise the areas where good work is already underway and then focus efforts on additional support to lift outcomes where needed.

"Many farmers have good animal welfare practices and may feel disheartened to see this report does not reflect their good work".

DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Federated Farmers had engaged with the taskforce about opportunities for the report's objectives to be more practical for New Zealand's outdoor pasture systems.

"Some of the recommendations made under the premise of 'always' and 'never' to take place is unrealistic in our pasture-based system" said Dr Jago in the statement.

"The report states farmers should always provide animals with a soft dry surface to lie on – which in an outdoor system subject to weather conditions, is simply not achievable even with the very best management. A 'never' standard would apply if there was a little bit of rain or a lot of rain, which makes it impractical.

"Many farmers follow good management practice which is particularly important in very wet weather or snow events where a 'plan B' ensures farmers keep stock off the crop for periods of inclement weather".

Initiatives into research and on-farm management of winter crops have already taken place ahead of the recent planting season and will continue through 2020.

