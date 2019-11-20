Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

The Vision is Clear is a movement launched by DairyNZ with the aim to "inspire all Kiwis to get involved in looking after New Zealand's rivers, streams, lakes and beaches" says Jenny Cameron.

DairyNZ's GM for Responsible Dairy spoke to The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum about a new campaign from The Vision is Clear called "Do Something Tree-warding".

The Do something Tree-warding initiative was another way of encouraging people to do their bit not only for water, but also the environment said Cameron.

"It's all about getting trees around waterways" and people can help out by donating money, gifting, or with their time and energy said Cameron.

"Native trees can help reduce sediment, filter out nutrients, prevent soil erosion, remove greenhouse gases and also provide that shade and habitat for birds, fish and insects. So it all leads up to a healthier environment".

Farmers were already well aware of waterway planting, so the "tree-warding" idea came about as a way of encouraging people who don't live on farms to get involved said Cameron.

Do Something Tree-warding was a partnership between DairyNZ and a charity called Trees that Count.

People could donate money to the Trees That Count website and the charity would then match the donation to planting projects.

"The great thing is community groups, catchment groups and even farmers can apply for trees through that platform" said Cameron.

As well as this The Vision is Clear was aiming to build a "great big virtual forest" over summer where people could donate trees.

"Then next winter ... we'll be doing a couple of big planting events involving people in the communities to come out and plant in two locations".

Cameron said it was also a great idea for an environmentally friendly Christmas present, so instead of filling up your stockings with something plastic, "you can put a tree in the ground which is even better".

- Find out more about the Do Something Tree-warding campaign here.

- Find out more about Trees That Count here.

