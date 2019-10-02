Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

The activity surrounding the Government's Essential Freshwater package means Dr David Burger is a very busy man at the moment.

DairyNZ's strategy and investment leader & water quality scientist told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum the package was not only a "really big deal for farmers in particular" but for "all New Zealanders".

DairyNZ has been on the road holding a series of events across the country for dairy farmers to learn more about the proposed freshwater reforms.

DairyNZ strategy and investment leader & water quality scientist, Dr David Burger. Photo / Supplied

So far DairyNZ had spoken to more than 700 farmers at the meetings, where Burger said people were feeling "concerned", "overwhelmed" and "anxious".

"What we have in front of us is a very large amount of information on a very complex subject and only a very short period of time to really get our heads around it and make a submission".

For farmers who can't attend the meetings, Burger said he will also be hosting a webinar today from 1.30pm-2.30pm.

DairyNZ is also encouraging farmers to make submissions to MfE on the proposals before the October 31 deadline.

Essential Freshwater meetings

Waikato (Ngatea)

Friday, 4 October, 11am-1pm

Palmerston North

Monday, 7 October, 11.30am-1pm (DairyNZ/Federated Farmers event)

Waikato (Matamata)

Wednesday, 9 October, 7pm-9pm

Submission drop-in sessions

Northland

Tuesday, 8 October, 10am-2pm (presentation at 11am)

Bay of Plenty

Friday, 11 October, 9.30am-2pm

Taranaki

Friday, 11 October, 10am-2pm

Webinar

A webinar for dairy farmers and rural professionals is being held today presented by Dr David Burger, DairyNZ strategy investment leader and water quality scientist.

Thursday, 3 October, 1.30pm-2.30pm

For events and webinar info visit www.dairynz.co.nz/freshwater.