Content brought to you by DairyNZ.
The activity surrounding the Government's Essential Freshwater package means Dr David Burger is a very busy man at the moment.
DairyNZ's strategy and investment leader & water quality scientist told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum the package was not only a "really big deal for farmers in particular" but for "all New Zealanders".
DairyNZ has been on the road holding a series of events across the country for dairy farmers to learn more about the proposed freshwater reforms.
So far DairyNZ had spoken to more than 700 farmers at the meetings, where Burger said people were feeling "concerned", "overwhelmed" and "anxious".
"What we have in front of us is a very large amount of information on a very complex subject and only a very short period of time to really get our heads around it and make a submission".
For farmers who can't attend the meetings, Burger said he will also be hosting a webinar today from 1.30pm-2.30pm.
DairyNZ is also encouraging farmers to make submissions to MfE on the proposals before the October 31 deadline.
Essential Freshwater meetings
Waikato (Ngatea)
Friday, 4 October, 11am-1pm
Palmerston North
Monday, 7 October, 11.30am-1pm (DairyNZ/Federated Farmers event)
Waikato (Matamata)
Wednesday, 9 October, 7pm-9pm
Submission drop-in sessions
Northland
Tuesday, 8 October, 10am-2pm (presentation at 11am)
Bay of Plenty
Friday, 11 October, 9.30am-2pm
Taranaki
Friday, 11 October, 10am-2pm
Webinar
A webinar for dairy farmers and rural professionals is being held today presented by Dr David Burger, DairyNZ strategy investment leader and water quality scientist.
Thursday, 3 October, 1.30pm-2.30pm
For events and webinar info visit www.dairynz.co.nz/freshwater.