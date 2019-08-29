Content brought to you by Fonterra.

World Water Week is a time to recognise the hard work farmers have been doing to protect and maintain New Zealand's waterways says Mike Cronin.

"Water's important to all of us, it's part of being a New Zealander" Fonterra's Managing Director of Co-operative Affairs told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

Fonterra has also been working hard behind the scenes to make sure its farmers have "got what they need" when it comes to water said Cronin.

The dairy industry has faced criticism for its impact on water, and there is still work to do to get positive stories out to the public.

"We all know that dairy's had a significant effect on our waterways and work's needed but a lot's been done and I think it's right to recognise that.

"There's been a significant lot of work done by a really dedicated group of farmers from a long time back. So I think they need the credit for that" said Cronin.

Also in today's interview: Cronin talked about how Fonterra collaborates with other groups to protect New Zealand's waterways, and how its manufacturing sites around the country are also doing their bit.