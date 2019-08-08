Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Environmental issues are an increasingly important part of farming in New Zealand, and Fonterra has an innovative way of ensuring its farmers play their part.

Kelvin Wickham, Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer for NZMP told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum about the dairy co-op being the first to give farmers emissions profiles.

"We know our farmers are some of the most efficient farmers in the world ... but we do need to give a much clearer understanding of where they stand - they can benchmark themselves, they can understand where they sit relative to their peers in their region".

Advertisement

Listen below:



Wickham said the profiles will help farmers continue to make improvements, and a report will be out around October 2020 for the current season.

The emissions profiles are all part of Fonterra's Co-operative Difference programme.

"We're really looking to try and help make it easier for farmers to know what's expected of them and also of course, recognise those farmers who are taking really proactive steps to lift the game [and] produce higher quality milk in a more sustainable way".

Also in today's interview: Wickham discusses Fonterra's Farm Environment Plan for its farmers, and NZMP's successful sweep at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.