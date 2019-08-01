Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Dairy farmers with an interest in governance are encouraged to apply for two associate director roles at DairyNZ says Jim van der Poel.

The DairyNZ chair spoke to The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum about the roles, saying they were an opportunity for farmers to participate in discussion and debate.

"It gives them a stint where they can come on to the DairyNZ board and contribute to the conversation and discussions and some of the strategic decisions we make" said Van der Poel, who was keen for young people to get involved.

"They're often farmers who are still actively farming, often earlier in their careers and so they bring that perspective with them".

Applications

The positions are open to current levy paying dairy farmers, who have a proven commitment to governance and aspire to be a leader in the dairy sector.

Associate directors are appointed for successive terms of six board meetings and are non-voting roles.

Find out how to apply at DairyNZ's website.

Also in today's interview: Van der Poel praises board member Ben Allomes who is stepping down after eight years.