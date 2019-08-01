Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Calving is a busy time for farmers but it is also a heralds the start of a new season - and some new requirements to keep an eye on, says Robert Spurway.

Fonterra Chief Operating Officer for Global Operations told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum there are new demerits for milk cooling temperature failures.

Milk cooling is and important process in maintaining the quality of Fonterra products said Spurway.

"We know that quick and effective milk cooling helps ensure we get the best quality product to our sites and customers around the world".

For farmers wanting to know more, Spurway said they can call their Farm Source team sooner rather than later.

"It is best to get everything sorted out very early on in the season".

On the other end of the temperature scale, Fonterra recently took part in a conference on process heat.

Process heat is used for evaporating milk and a lot of this energy comes from burning coal or gas, which has been linked to climate change.

Fonterra is one of the largest users of process heat in the country and is now "working very hard" at reducing its coal usage said Spurway.

Also in today's interview: Spurway talks about how Fonterra's Winter Work Force is helping out local communities, the co-op's view on the Zero Carbon Bill and a new partnership with TheMarket.