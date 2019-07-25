Content brought to you by Fonterra.

It has been a challenging financial year for Fonterra but a new strategy is on the way says Judith Swales.

Fonterra Chief Operating Officer for Global Consumer and Foodservice told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that the co-op is making "good progress" on its strategic review.

"We're getting on with making decisions to reduce complexity and to simplify our business so we can focus on where we have a competitive advantage and we can win".

Fonterra is prioritising New Zealand milk supply and simplifying its global portfolio as part of the strategic review, which has looked at "every part" of the business, so there shouldn't be any big surprises when the co-op's annual results come out in September, said Swales.

Also in today's interview: Swales talks about how Fonterra's "value over volume" strategy will affect her team, how the co-op has simplified its portfolio and how it plans to tackle sustainability.