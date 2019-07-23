Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

The Mycoplasma Bovis Biosecurity Response Levy for dairy farmers has been set at 2.9 cents per kilogram of milksolids for the 2019-20 year.

The original suggested levy cap was 3.9 cents, but was lowered after consultation with farmers and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle.

The Government and Beef + Lamb New Zealand will fund 70 per cent of the costs between them, with the dairy portion being the remaining 30 per cent.

For the 2019-20 year, at 2.9c/kg milksolids, dairy farmers will pay on average $4300 each from September 1, 2019 to 31 May 2020 (based on a 430-cow farm).

The 2020-21 M. bovis Biosecurity Response Levy, including any changes to the levy amount, will be communicated in April 2020, ready for collection from June 1, 2020.

Mackle told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that the levy will be collected from farmers by dairy supply companies and collated by DairyNZ, then passed to MPI.

It was "early days" for feedback on the levy said Mackle, who predicted a range of views from "those who really want to on with getting rid of M. bovis" to "those who are not happy at all about having to pay this".

"There is a majority of people who accept that we've got to get on with this".

- For more information on the Mycoplasma bovis Biosecurity Response Levy visit dairynz.co.nz/biosecurity-response-levy.

Also in today's interview: Mackle talks about DairyNZ's support for a renewed focus on improving biosecurity in New Zealand.