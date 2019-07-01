Content brought to you by Rabobank.

There aren't too many surprises in the latest Rabobank rural confidence survey, with the results being "largely predictable" says Todd Charteris.

Rabobank's chief executive told The Country's Jamie Mackay, that although the survey was business as usual, it was still good to see a slight improvement in confidence, driven by sheep and beef and horticulture.

However, sentiment remains flat in the dairy sector, despite stronger demand said Charteris.

"I think many of our dairy clients are still coming off a pretty tough period. Certainly the outlook looks better ... but it's not really flowing through the confidence levels overall".

Other factors influencing rural confidence have been the Zero Carbon Bill, environmental issues and cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis.

"There's still just a level of uncertainty" said Charteris.

Also in today's interview: Charteris looks at the improvement in farmer investment intentions.