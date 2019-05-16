Content brought to you by Fonterra.

This week Fonterra held its My Connect conference in Dunedin and it was a "fantastic two days" says Judith Swales.

Fonterra Chief Operating Officer for Global Consumer and Foodservice, told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that 450 farmers attended the conference and the feedback was "great".

"We gave them good updates on the business, some of our thinking, and there were plenty of opportunities for farmers to raise questions and have discussions with directors".

The finer details of Fonterra's Co-operative Difference were announced at the My Connect conference, including the Farm Source Reward Dollars for farmers.

"We introduced the co-operative difference to respond to the changing needs of our customers and our consumers, and to recognise and reward the good work our farmers are doing to make their farms more sustainable", said Swales.

Also in today's interview: Swales talks about the sale of Tip Top and what it means for Fonterra, and explains how farmers can gain Farm Source Rewards.