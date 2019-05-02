Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Mike Cronin says it was a "great privilege" to be able to announce the 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.

Fonterra's Managing Director Co-operative Affairs told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that although all the finalists were strong contenders, winner Trish Rankin was stand out.

"When you look at Trish, she's got real passion for the environment. She's been involved in leadership programmes and she really focuses on circular economy models and how they can be developed on New Zealand dairy farms".

Mike Cronin and 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, Trish Rankin. Photo / Dairy Women's Network

The Dairy Woman of the Year is a "special" award as it's "probably the only one that really recognises and encourages what women are doing in our industry," said Cronin.

"We've included in the award $20,000 so that Trish can spend that on professional development opportunities that'll help her and obviously help the industry".

Also in today's interview: Cronin has reminders for farmers on what they need to do to close out the season, and how to deal Mycoplasma bovis and Moving Day.