Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris about the bank’s latest rural confidence survey, which shows confidence in the broader agri economy is on the up.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive comments on the bank’s latest rural confidence survey which shows farmer confidence in the broader agri-economy has risen strongly and is now at net positive levels for the first time since quarter four of 2021.

Among farmers with a positive outlook on the agri-economy, higher commodity prices (40%), and falling interest rates (31%) were the major sources of optimism.