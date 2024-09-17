Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Rural confidence with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris

On The Country today; Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris about farmer confidence.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris about the bank’s latest rural confidence survey, which shows confidence in the broader agri economy is on the up.

On with the show:

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive comments on the bank’s latest rural confidence survey which shows farmer confidence in the broader agri-economy has risen strongly and is now at net positive levels for the first time since quarter four of 2021.

Among farmers with a positive outlook on the agri-economy, higher commodity prices (40%), and falling interest rates (31%) were the major sources of optimism.

Rising input costs (48%) remained the major concern identified by those looking less favourably at the year ahead.

Blair “Blizzard” McLean:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent does his best to offer cheer to farmers facing brutal weather conditions with a “spring reviver pack” from Caythorpe Family Farms. Plus, Mackay tells him his favourite theatrical joke - “How many thespians does it take to change a light bulb?”

Jo Luxton:

Labour’s agriculture spokeswoman defends the travel habits of politicians, particularly Damien O’Connor. Plus, we ask her why she’s not knuckling down and coming up with some meaningful agricultural policy.

Mark Storey:

DairyNZ’s head of economics says the outlook for the industry is better than anticipated with a forecast average payout of $8.84 per kg/MS and the breakeven forecast sitting at $8.09.

Listen below:


