The 51st National Agricultural Fieldays will be held in June next year and Peter Nation says people will "see it differently."

The chief executive of Fieldays told The Country's Jamie Mackay that relevance was important for next year's event.

"I've always said since I've been here that we need to remain relevant to our customers but also to the industry and the agricultural market."

One of the biggest challenges for Nation at the moment is having too many exhibitors interested in taking part in the event.

Advertisement

"We're just about to close off allocations this week and we've still got a waiting list ... People will be disappointed but we've only got so much room."

The theme for the 51st Fieldays is "Cultivating Value," which Nation says is "very pertinent," to agriculture.

Also in today's interview: Peter Nation talks about his recent Commonwealth conference in Canada and the appointment of Fieldays stalwart Graeme Smith to the board.