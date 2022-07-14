Livestock report: The latest from the bull sales

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

Rowena Duncum from The Country talks bull with Bernie McGahan, regional livestock manager for PGG Wrightson Northland.

The bull selling season is underway, and Duncum asked McGahan what the results were like in Northland.

McGahan pointed out that the season was almost at its end, with a good result so far.

There was still a Hereford sale and an Angus sale to come toward the end of July, he said.

They had seen about an 80 per cent clearance - from Angus through to Limousin and Speckle Park - all the main breeds, McGahan said.

Some of the better bulls have gone for stud duty in other parts of the country, some as far as the bottom of the South Island.

Genetically the bulls were improving, McGahan said.

The farmers buying the bulls were expecting a lot - and McGahan believed they were getting it.

Duncum turned to the new dairy season, now into its sixth week, and asked how the changeover had gone in Northland.

McGahan declared it to have been one of their busiest years - the second-best year out of the last 15 - with a lot of cattle sold and marketed, from cows through to in-calf heifers and rising one-year-old heifers.

The animals had been sold to all parts of the country, he said.

At one stage, there was a shortage of cattle to sell.

PGG Wrightson sold just about everything it had on its books, with the average price for a cow about $1760, McGahan said.

In-calf heifers averaged $1600 and yearlings just under $900.

Meanwhile, a hot topic in the rural sector was changing land use and Duncum asked McGahan what he'd seen in Northland.

McGahan agreed that it was a divisive issue with forestry being the big one.

He said he was seeing a lot of horticulture going in - mainly kiwifruit and avocados.

McGahan was also seeing the urbanisation of some land close to State Highway One.

From Auckland through to Waipu, there were brand new subdivisions going in and the new motorway should be opening this year, he said.

Even Whangārei was spreading right out, McGahan observed.

As far as forestry was concerned, in the last 12 to 18 months, there had been about 7500 hectares going into trees and he reckoned some of that country didn't deserve to have trees on it.