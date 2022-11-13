Livestock report: Meet Brook Cushion - PGG Wrightson auctioneer

PGG Wrightson Waikato dairy, sheep and beef rep, Brook Cushion. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Mackay from The Country took time out to congratulate PGG Wrightson Waikato dairy, sheep and beef rep, Brook Cushion, on his success as an auctioneer.

Cushion recently won the 11th Annual Heartland Bank Young Auctioneer competition.

Mackay asked him how he got started.

After leaving school at 17, Cushion did a stint farming before starting with PGG Wrightson in the rural supplies store.

He then started a traineeship with Wrightson Livestock.

Mackay speculated about the art of being an auctioneer, mentioning Neville Clark, a bit of a legend in auctioneering and rodeo circles.

Turning to the state of the Waikato region in general, Cushion said the region was looking pretty good with grass growing - but slowly.

With Fieldays approaching, Mackay asked what the mood was among farmers.

This year, Fieldays has been moved to November, due to Covid delays.

Cushion wondered whether farmers would be able to attend as it was a busy time on the land at this time of year.

