Livestock report: Lamb prices on the rise

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Mid-South Canterbury Livestock Manager, Joe Higgins, to talk about New Zealand's livestock market.

It had been a month since the Canterbury floods and the recovery was progressing slowly.

Higgins said some areas, especially around the gorges, looked like they would still be fixing up the damage until November-December this year.

Mackay asked about yesterday's Inland Ewe Fair and suggested that with the high prospects around lamb, the prices would have been buoyant.

Higgins thought Inland Ewe Fairs were a thing of the past and that 10-15 years ago there would have been two sales a year processing 20,000 sheep - but yesterday's one only mustered up 4000.

Buyers were effectively getting 2-3 inland ewes for the price of one, and the majority were scanned, so farmers knew what they were getting, Mackay said.

Higgins added there was one pen that topped the sales at NZ$278 and they scanned in at 237 per cent.

Livestock products' instore prices had strengthened over the last month, especially with cattle.

Limited space for processing cattle had resulted in a backlog since January, Higgins said.

He had a gut feeling lamb prices would increase heading into the spring, and sit around $9 per kilo.

Mackay added there was a dog sale in Mayfield, mid Canterbury, tomorrow.

Higgins said prices were starting at $2000 and could reach over $8000.

He said the sale process was entertaining to watch and beneficial for the breeders.