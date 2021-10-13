Livestock Report: Dairy industry on the rise

Photo / File

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's National Dairy Sales Manager, Jamie Cunninghame, to talk about New Zealand's livestock market.

Mackay joked that Fielding-Manawatū was the farming capital of New Zealand. Cunninghame agreed - as he is based there.

Spring is in full force in the greater Manawatū region.

Feed was growing well but the wet weather continued to be a concern, Cunninghame said.

Mackay asked about the nationwide demand around milking cows and wondered if a "dairy boom" was on the way.

Cunninghame said there were a lot of enquiries happening at the moment, and there had been a large number of clearing sales coming from Taranaki and the greater Waikato region.

These sales ranged from the early $2000 to the early $3000, and there had been issues with supply and demand, particularly through late autumn and winter.

The dairy-beef sales have started in Waikato despite being in Level 3 lockdown.

Sales were going ahead on the auction platform Bidr, Cunninghame said.

Mackay asked what "Defer a Bull" was.

Cunninghame explained it was a service provided by PGG which assisted farmers in their need for bull livestock.