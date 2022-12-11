Komal Mistry-Mehta on the importance of innovation at Fonterra

Fonterra's chief innovation and brand officer, Komal Mistry-Mehta. Photo / Fonterra / Supplied

Chief innovation and brand officer at Fonterra, Komal Mistry-Mehta, knows how important her newly created position is to the co-op.

Mistry-Mehta leads Fonterra’s innovation, research and development functions along with the co-op’s brand and communications activities.

She also oversees the Active Living Business Unit and is responsible for setting the global strategy for Core Dairy, Foodservice and the Nutrition Science portfolio.

“[My role is all about] shaping the future of Fonterra by developing and commercialising innovation, new technology and new business models,” Mistry-Mehta told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Mistry-Mehta has been with the co-op for 11 years and started out at Fonterra Brands New Zealand.

Before beginning the chief innovation and brand officer role, she was in Singapore for four years, in the ingredients business, building the functional nutrition unit - Active Living.

Mistry-Mehta, who grew up in the Waikato, said she enjoyed her time offshore but it was also great to be back in New Zealand.

“Really nice to be back home amongst family but equally I relished my time overseas, learning about the markets and customers around the world.”

Mistry-Mehta’s new role was about problem-solving as well as innovation, she said.

“Everything ultimately comes back to adding value to our customers and consumers.

So, how do we solve those really complex problems for our customers and also bring new solutions to our consumers.”

Of course, farmers were also an important part of the chief innovation and brand officer role, Mistry-Mehta said.

“It’s around shareholder return. We know when we innovate we increase value and that really is the power of innovation.”

There were four key focus areas, Mistry-Mehta explained.

Building and strengthening the team - including Fonterra’s extended team

“So we have access to the best skills and the best capability in the world to innovate with”.

Commercialisation - maximising the value of innovations and amplifying what the co-op does well

“Tightening that end-to-end connection back into market and back into our customers.”

Setting directions

“Where are our value drivers? Where can we add the most value? What is the market demand telling us? [Then] having a very clear plan in terms of where and how we’ll innovate.”

Telling Fonterra’s story

“How do we tell our story here in New Zealand, but also take that really fantastic story to the world.”

These four important focus points would not only build on Fonterra’s long history of innovation but also take it into the future, Mistry-Mehta said.