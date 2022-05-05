Fonterra launches e-commerce platform - myNZMP

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra has launched a new online dairy platform that makes it easier for ingredients customers to buy anything, from milk powder to specialty dairy proteins.

It's called myNZMP and was introduced after customers asked for more convenience, more flexibility and more information when ordering ingredients, Kelvin Wickham, CEO of Fonterra's AMENA business said.

"We all expect to be able to order products with the click of a button, and it's no different for our dairy ingredients customers," he told The Country Sport Breakfast's Craig Cumming.

Fonterra will roll out myNZMP Store to as many customers as possible, with the support of its NZMP sales teams around the globe, Wickham said.

myNZMP enabled customers to easily find product information and gain insights that helped with purchasing decisions. It also managed and tracked their orders.

"Now with the myNZMP Store, it gives them more of a personalised online buying experience. We want to also then build that out with a bit more of a seamless online/offline experience."

This meant customers would be able to buy quickly online when they wanted to, and access order data and insights, while also having access to advanced ingredients support from NZMP's experienced sales network when they needed it.

myNZMP Store's pilot launched in September 2020 with a small group of customers.

It had since evolved month-on-month, "with the help of customer feedback and our sales team feedback," Wickham said.

"We've sold over $300 million worth of product to date and we will continue to expand that out and improve performance."

Fonterra expected that myNZMP Store would become a significant enabler of its ingredients business over the next decade.

"We can look to how we deepen existing customer relationships [giving them] new ways of working and interacting with us," Wickham said.

Fonterra was also focused on health benefits, and maintaining a low emissions profile.

This meant it was critical that the co-op's sales team was freed up, to help customers unlock the most value possible from its advanced products.

myNZMP Store would play an important role here, especially in helping Fonterra become more innovative "across the whole digital space," Wickham said.

This way Fonterra could create more value for its farmers, customers and employees, and gain a competitive edge.

"Even beyond myNZMP, there are some really exciting innovations in the works to digitise elements end to end across the supply chain, from the farm-gate to our customers," Wickham said.