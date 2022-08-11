Fonterra celebrates 50 million Kickstart Breakfasts

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

KickStart Breakfast has reached an impressive milestone - serving more than 50 million breakfasts to Kiwi schoolkids.

KickStart Breakfast is a joint initiative between, Fonterra, Sanitarium and the Ministry of Social Development.

The programme is run in nearly 1400 schools nationwide and has been delivering Sanitarium Weet-Bix and Anchor Milk to New Zealand schools since 2009.

Serving 50 million breakfasts was about more than just providing kids with nutritious food, relationship manager for community engagement at Fonterra Tracey Putt said.

"We look at this milestone as having helped kick start 50 million possibilities for our students," Putt told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"Things like helping teach lifelong lessons, growing leaders, helping build positive relationships between peers and with their teachers, bringing communities together and increasing the overall community support within local schools."

KickStart Breakfast was the only national breakfast programme of its kind and it was open to all schools, Putt said.

"There's no restrictions on which schools can be involved so [it's for] primary, intermediate, secondary schools and most alternative education providers across the country, regardless of their decile or location."

Many schools all over New Zealand were taking part in KickStart Breakfast, Putt said.

"Across the board, every week we serve nearly 180,000 breakfasts right across the country, from Cape Reinga to Bluff – even across to Chatham and Pitt Islands."

KickStart Breakfast was committed to supporting schools and the wider community, especially during the Covid pandemic, Putt said.

"It's been a tough few years for everyone and as a team, we're really excited to be back out visiting schools in the last couple of months.

"We want to make sure that our participating schools have the tools that they need to adapt the way the programme's going to work best for their students and the wider school whānau."

The team were currently on the hunt for more volunteers to help out with KickStart Breakfast, she said.

"Our volunteers play a vital role in supporting and even being positive role models for our students."

As for the future of the programme, Putt said she was looking forward to celebrating the next 50 million breakfasts.

Anyone interested in taking part in the KickStart Breakfast programme can find out more at www.kickstartbreakfast.co.nz