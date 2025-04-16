Farmstrong: North Canterbury farmer Geoff Spark champions rural wellbeing

“I love the saying, ‘live well, farm well,’ the motto that Farmstrong runs by, and just felt that was the charity that I wanted to support,” Spark said.

“They are both doing a wonderful job in the rural community.”

Spark was also involved in a recent "Harvesting Health" event in Rangiora Canterbury, which over 140 people attended.

Listen below:

The evening was hosted by North Canterbury Rural Support Trust, with support from Farmstrong, Mainpower, Fonterra, Rabobank and FMG.

At the event, practical advice was passed on on how farmers and growers could manage the challenges of farming and keeping well.

The event featured well-known figures from the local sporting scene, including Crusaders’ team manager Shane Fletcher who spoke about managing peak-performing teams; John Roche, lead physiotherapist for the Crusaders, who shared how exercise positively influences health and wellbeing and Jo Hopkinson-Haigh, a physiotherapist and mindfulness expert, who specialises in breathing techniques that reduce stress, anxiety and chronic pain.

Topping off the speaking roster was Otago high country sheep and beef farmer Jack Cocks.

Cocks has spent the past eleven years recovering from a life-threatening brain aneurysm and went through multiple surgeries.

He subsequently completed a Kellogg’s study of farmers who’d thrived in the face of a major adversity.

Cocks has given more than thirty presentations, here and overseas, on how farmers can stay resilient and “thrive in the face of adversity” and regularly speaks on behalf of Farmstrong.

“It was a really positive event that was all about providing people with tips on health and wellbeing, nothing new, just presented with a different approach, practical and hands on,” Spark said.

Duncum asked, “What were some of the key messages that were provided for farmers to take home and adapt into their own situations?”

“The importance of connections and being connected,” Spark said.

“It is really important for farmers to get off-farm, enjoy some social connection with other farmers, exercise and adopt some good practical breathing exercises that will help reduce stress, all important techniques that will help your health and well-being.”