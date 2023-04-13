DairyNZ: Statistics show continued focus on performance

The annual New Zealand Dairy Statistics report were released this week. Photo / DairyNZ

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Despite a challenging 2021/22 season, the annual New Zealand Dairy Statistics report released by DairyNZ and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) shows an innovative dairy sector responding well during a changeable time.

In the 2021/22 season, 20.78 billion litres of milk containing 1.87 billion kilograms of milksolids was processed by dairy companies.

After reaching a record milk production per herd and per cow in the previous 2020/21 season, production dropped back to 2019/20 levels as the impacts of Covid-19, climatic conditions on-farm, inflationary pressures and supply chain issues presented a challenging year for the industry.

The trend of declining cow and herd numbers continued and was accompanied by a 4.3 per cent decrease in litres and a 4.1 per cent decrease in kilograms of milksolids processed, compared to the previous season.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle praised farmers’ perseverance, innovation and drive.

“There’s been a lot of resilience ... and farmers have stayed focused on performance and milking better and more efficient cows, which is really key,” Mackle told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Craig Cumming.

The season saw an increased uptake of herd improvement services, with record herd testing levels of 3.79 million cows. Artificial insemination remained steady at 3.94 million cows.

This continues the trend of New Zealand farmers remaining focused on improving the production efficiency of their herds and utilising data and insights to support on-farm decisions.

LIC chief executive David Chin said New Zealand farmers responded well to the challenges of the 2021/22 season.

“Rising to challenges in a changing world is nothing new for our sector. Our farmers continue to invest in solutions that will support them to remain global dairy sector leaders.”

The average dairy co-operative payout from Fonterra and Tatua was $9.52 per kg, which was a record average payout for farmers, while dairy exports reached a record $22 billion in 2021/22.

Dairy also supports and contributes to New Zealand’s economy, including providing jobs for around 50,000 Kiwis.

This performance was even more impressive considering farmers were faced with rising on-farm costs, staff shortages and regulatory changes, Mackle said.

“So, you add all that up together and again, I come back to it - farmers are a real resilient bunch.”

This is the first New Zealand Dairy Statistics published since herd recording companies have been able to send data directly to the Dairy Industry Good Animal Database (DIGAD).

Download the New Zealand Dairy Statistics 2021-22 report here.

Key statistics from the New Zealand Dairy Statistics 2021-22 Report