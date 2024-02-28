Campbell Parker is DairyNZ's new chief executive.

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Campbell Parker, DairyNZ’s relatively new chief executive, has only had his feet under the desk since October.

Campbell took over from his predecessor Dr Tim Mackle, who held the role for 15 years.

Parker told The Country’s Jamie Mackay that he was “thoroughly enjoying” the role so far.

“It’s wonderful working in an industry like the dairy industry and [having] the balance of being able to work, not only with the team here and the board but also get on the road and talk to farmers about what really matters.”

Campbell attended the National Party’s annual Bluegreens Forum, held in Waitangi over the weekend.

The event was hosted by Northland National MP Grant McCallum and Northland Regional Council chair Geoff Crawford, Parker said.

It was Parker’s first time at the Bluegreens Forum and he found the event interesting.

“It was actually a very positive conference; very focused on both environmental but also financial outcomes.”

The farming sector was out in force at the event, Parker said.

Opening hosts McCallum and Crawford were both farmers and Beef + Lamb NZ chair Kate Acland spoke as well.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford and Fonterra’s Director of Sustainability Charlotte Rutherford were also there, Parker said.

“Agriculture was certainly well represented.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also spoke.

Parker said Luxon talked about “balancing the talking versus the doing” and getting things “80 to 90 per cent right”.

Mackay asked him how Northland was looking at the moment.

“Northland is always a mix in terms of this time of year,” Parker said.

He said crops were looking strong, especially maize.

However, there were still challenges in Northland, such as a reduction in cow numbers as farms exit out of dairy.

Meanwhile, Parker’s main priority for 2024 was to refocus DairyNZ.

He said the challenge for any industry-good organisation was to “try and do everything for everyone” which was difficult.

With that in mind, Parker had been working with the board on a rethink of DairyNZ’s strategy and clarifying its role in the sector and what key topics needed to be solved.

“A big element to that is also - how do we collaborate and work with others in the sector to solve ... the key challenges because there is still too much duplication and we want to reduce some of that.

“From DairyNZ’s perspective, we want to ensure we’re focused on the things where we can add the most value and then work with others that can add more value on a particular topic.”

This included working with Beef + Lamb NZ and Federated Farmers, he said.

“Our policy teams are also working hard, particularly around things like the national policy statement for freshwater management, to try and get an aligned view for the pastoral sector.

“So a lot of effort from the teams in that regard.”