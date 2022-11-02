DairyNZ campaign ‘Here for the Long Game’ shares farmers’ commitment to a better future

DairyNZ’s nationwide Here for the Long Game campaign shares dairy farmers' commitment to a better future for New Zealand. Photo / DairyNZ

DairyNZ’s nationwide Here for the Long Game campaign shares dairy farmers' commitment to a better future for New Zealand. Photo / DairyNZ

Dairy farmers’ commitment to a better future for New Zealand is being highlighted in a new DairyNZ campaign - Here for the Long Game.

The multi-media campaign, launched nationwide this week, also showed how the sector was addressing the challenges ahead, DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said.

“We’re sharing the commitment our farmers and the sector have to create a more sustainable future [while] also maintaining profitable, viable and sustainable businesses,” DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

The campaign includes TV, digital and social media elements, supported by a microsite at thelonggame.co.nz.

Here for the Long Game showcased the sector’s drive to improve - even though Kiwi dairy farmers were already world-leading, Mackle said.

“We’ve always got to get better across the board ... whether that be as responsible employers, looking after animals, business improvement in general [or] our big focus lately - the environment.

“We know the sector’s got some challenges and the Here for the Long Game shares how dairy is addressing those.”

The New Zealand dairy sector has been making environmental progress for several decades.

Kiwi dairy farms have the lowest emissions footprint for on-farm milk production, and farmers are further improving water quality and protecting biodiversity on their farms.

This includes 65 per cent of dairy farms having a Farm Environment Plan, covering how they’re reducing their footprint.

By 2025, 100 per cent will have an environment plan that outlines actions they are taking to improve water quality, protect biodiversity and reduce emissions.

Here for the Long Game was also about forging connections with the general public, which was important to Kiwi dairy farmers, Mackle said.

“At the end of the day, dairy farmers do share typical Kiwi values, and I know the connection between the town and the country is not perhaps as strong as it might have been 50 or 60 years ago, but at the same time, farmers want to do right by the family and by the community.

“Whenever we survey our dairy farmers, being able to connect better with the New Zealand public is always a top priority for them.”

Mackle said this connection was “deeply” felt by farmers at an emotional level as well.

Connecting with the general public is important to dairy farmers. Photo / DairyNZ

“So - it is important. By helping New Zealanders better understand what drives us as dairy farmers, we’re aiming to connect more with rural and urban communities.

“I think gaining the support of Kiwis to keep farming and to get better into the future isn’t just vital for the sector - it’s also vital for the country.”

The dairy sector, including DairyNZ, was working with farmers on a wide range of on-farm development initiatives, as well as investing in new solutions through R&D, Mackle said.

“I know dairy farmers want to ensure a better future for all of our families, our community and the environment so we’re getting stuck in and showing that we’re here for the long game.”

