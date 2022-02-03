Photo / File

It's vital that farmers have their say on one of the biggest decisions facing agriculture this decade; how on-farm emissions will be priced from 2025, industry groups say.

In 2019 the government announced the sector would have to start paying for emissions from 2025, and the industry was given time to develop a way to measure and price them.

Industry partnership He Waka Eke Noa - which includes groups such as DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb NZ - has come up with two options to pay for emissions and is set to put them to farmers in a nationwide roadshow, starting next week.

The roadshow is going ahead in the red Covid traffic light setting to ensure full participation by farmers but the schedule has been revised and important health and safety measures will be in place to ensure the wellbeing of attendees and speakers.

While it was a "big call" to continue under Red restrictions, the reason for the roadshow was too important to postpone, DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said.

Farmers were still interested in coming along, whether in person under strict Covid guidelines or online, Mackle told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

"We've talked to farmers ... and certainly there's a number that still want to come and talk and some will opt out and use the online approach.

"The overriding issue is this is a big, big deal for us and we know from feedback from farmers that they do want to engage face to face and talk it out."

Farmers were also stuck between "a rock and a hard place" as legislative deadlines were looming, Mackle said.

"If we don't hit them, we end up in the ETS."

He Waka Eke Noa has proposed two options for farmers to consider.

1. A farm-level levy

2. A processor-level hybrid levy

The Government has legislated that agricultural emissions will enter the NZ ETS if an effective, workable alternative is not put forward by the Partnership.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has said a serious price signal was the best tool the Government had to reduce emissions.

Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor. Photo / Supplied

Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor disagreed.

"Our view and the research indicates that pricing is just one of the tools in the toolbox.

Providing farmers with incentives, technology and knowledge were "far bigger drivers of change in the industry," he told Mackay.

In a perfect world, change would be effected at the farm level but that would be a "tough gig" to get in place by 2025, Mackle said.

"That's not very far away when you've got 50,000-odd farmers and growers across the country.

"Because we're not just talking about sheep and beef and dairy here - it's everybody."

Listen below:

About the roadshow

The DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb NZ and Federated Farmers' emissions pricing options roadshow will be held in regions nationwide in February 2022.

In addition to the roadshow, farmers can give their feedback online from February 1, via the DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb NZ websites.

Registration is essential to ensure Covid-19 requirements are met.

A maximum of 100 people can attend each meeting. For this reason, the roadshow is prioritising farmers as attendees.

DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb NZ are briefing other interested parties, including rural professionals and dairy companies by other means.

Attendees will sign in via the NZ Covid Tracer app and show their My Vaccine Pass on the day.

Masks will be worn and social distancing observed.

A copy of the revised roadshow schedule can be found at:

dairynz.co.nz/roadshow

beeflambnz.com/emissions-pricing-consultation

People who have already registered will be contacted after alternative arrangements are confirmed.