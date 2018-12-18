Content brought to you by DairyNZ

Looking back at 2018, the biggest challenge for the dairy industry has undoubtedly been Mycoplasma bovis, says Dr Tim Mackle.

DairyNZ's chief executive spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay about the highs and lows of the past year, saying the fight against the cattle disease was "very, very tough," on farmers.

However, Mackle remained positive about M. bovis saying, "we're getting on top of this thing and the numbers are showing that."

The Labour-led coalition Government had created uncertainty for the dairy industry but Mackle said "they've been pretty engaging over the last year."

"That's been a good thing because there are some big issues, aside from M. bovis, that we are working on together."

Looking back on the year Mackle said he was proud of the dairy industry's initiatives around water, animal care and staff welfare.

Mackel said the Dairy Tomorrow strategy had also been a highlight, involving collaboration with Federated Farmers, DCANZ and the Dairy Women's Network.

Mackle also mentioned other highlights of 2018, including events, research, pasture and farming tools, and said he gave New Zealand agriculture an eight out of ten for the year.