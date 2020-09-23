IPhone users around the world have noticed a small orange dot appear ing at the top of the screen, leaving many baffled as to what it could be.

People who have updated the most recent version of iOS on their iPhones would have noticed the new orange dot feature.

It's not been revealed the orange dot is a feature added to tell you if your microphone on your phone has been activated.

Many apps require access to your iPhone microphone in order to work.

Advertisement

Also, millions of iPhone users often download apps without understanding what permissions they are granting to the app itself.

The orange dot warns you your microphone is on which then allows you to work out what app or apps are requiring access.

The new iOS 14 software will also display a small green dot if the front-facing camera has been activated by an app.

The feature is similar to most laptops which turn on a small light to indicate the webcam is in use.

"An indicator appears at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. And in Control Centre, you can see if an app has used them recently," wrote Apple.

Anyone confused about the green/orange dot on the top right of your iPhone after installing iOS 14, don’t worry, it’s just a new way of the phone signifying that your camera is in use and the orange dot indicates that the microphone is in use pic.twitter.com/CpDeuNKIHC — ani (@axrudh) September 21, 2020

iPhone users, have you guys noticed this green/ yellow light on the top right corner when recording? I don’t like that — FKA Khols ♎︎ (@kholokoane) September 21, 2020

Does anyone else notice the little orange dot on top of your screen with the new iPhone update? Usually happens when you’re on the phone. — KingG (@The_ChosenGOAT) September 22, 2020

If you are keen to access the feature, you need to upgrade to iOS 14.

To do this you need to access your settings, then the general tab. Click software update for your phone to then install the new software.

The iOS 14 is compatible with:

Advertisement

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone XS iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

Advertisement

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s



iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Advertisement

iPod touch (7th generation)