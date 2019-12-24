Through the lens: The images of 2019

From the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15 to the SkyCity convention centre fire in October and the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December, it's been a year of dramatic news.

Our photographers were on the scene to capture the horror, grief and bravery of events which have redefined New Zealand.

They also distilled the drama of sport at the Rugby World Cup — showing the joy of victory and the despair of defeat. Meanwhile, our snappers captured the colour and humour of life in New Zealand and the animal world.

This is a showcase of some of the year's best images.