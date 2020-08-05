Content brought to you by Allflex.

Farmers work hard all year and often find it difficult to get off-farm, or even put their feet up for a well-earned rest.

Now, with the Covid-19 lockdown behind them and a busy season of calving ahead - it looks even less likely that cockies will be able to take a breather.

Fortunately there is an innovative product that allows farmers to "speak cow", and perhaps more importantly, let them take a break.

Allflex smart collars monitor herds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, feeding information back to the farmer no matter where they are or what they're up to.

The collars are like having a skilled pair of extra hands, which is essential post-Covid, as some dairy farmers' staff have been unable to return to their jobs due to boarder closures.

Farmers Thomas and Andrea Scheres are converts to Allflex collars, saying they're one of the most valuable tools in their toolbox.

Thomas and Andrea are equity partners on one of the Scheres family's Putāruru farms and the third-generation to take on the South Waikato farming operation.

The Scheres were keen to increase production and expand the farm. To achieve this, the team built a feed pad and started buying in feed. However, to meet the increased demand they were placing on themselves, there came a need for better heat detection.

Tail paint and scratch pads were far too time consuming and inaccurate. Allflex seemed the obvious choice.

With the feed pad increasing milk production by 50 per cent and the Winter milk price premium increasing, the operation has changed a lot over the seven years that Thomas and Andrea have been on the farm. They now milk all year round.

"Originally it was a 50/50 split between Autumn and Spring calving but now we calve 80 per cent of our herd in Autumn and 20 per cent in Spring" said Thomas.

The three-man Putāruru farming operation traditionally had an empty rate of 11 per cent - bang on the national average.

While the Scheres' maintained the same empty rate, after the introduction of Allflex collars, they used 200 fewer straws.

"As the old saying goes 'if in doubt put it up' however, the data that the collars give us eliminates any marginal calls, so this no longer applies. We know the collars give us accurate information on the optimal time to inseminate" Thomas said.

Old habits die hard, so for the first year Thomas and Andrea used Allflex collars they also tail painted - however it soon became obvious that this was more of a hindrance than a help.

The Scheres family are fans of Allflex collars. Photo / Stephen Barker/ Barker Photography

"I said to Dad if we are going to do this, we need to be all in, 100 per cent, and trust the data the collars were giving us".

Between calving twice a year and transitioning cows, the collars have been a great management tool for Thomas and his staff.

"If a cow stops cycling we can tell pretty quickly that it's in calf prior to the vet coming out to pregnancy test. Allflex allows us to make fundamental decisions early – which ultimately helps our bottom line".

While his father purchased the collars to help with heat detection, Thomas ultimately sees equal benefit with the daily health reports it provides him and his team.

By bringing in 60 per cent of the feed, their cows are more prone to getting abomasal volvulus (a twisted gut).

However, the daily health report detects drops in rumination levels around 30 hours earlier than Thomas and his team otherwise would. This has resulted in fewer vet visits, and quicker recovery, which ultimately means more days in milk.

Thomas and Andrea have been using Allflex collars for seven years now and believe the longer you have the technology the more useful the information becomes.

"We are now seeing patterns with cow's rumination levels and can take proactive measures early, avoiding a vet visit".

Over the years, the team has adapted to the technology, embracing the collars and the accurate data they provide. Thomas often comes into the office to find the staff looking over the health report - already making plans to draft out a cow or eyeball her in the paddock.

"It's a valuable tool to help our team to become better proactive farmers".

Allflex collars allow Thomas to monitor his herd from his phone. Photo / Stephen Barker/ Barker Photography

Most importantly, the collars allow Thomas to have some much-needed time off with his family, during peak periods, such as mating. He also loves that he can access the data from his phone anywhere, anytime - even when he is on holiday at Mount Maunganui with his family.

Thomas reckons farmers don't believe him when he says there is only one man in the shed during mating.

"I just tell them the collars do all the hard work, and pretty much run themselves."

The collars are a game-changer for the dairy industry, according to Allflex general manager Jared Briggs.

"Our collar technology is so advanced and accurate. It takes the pressure off farmers and it's like another person is watching the herd."

Farmers have been finding the technology very beneficial in tracking animal health, planning when to artificially inseminate, and for increasing productivity (staff are more proactive, and the cows are healthier).

Ultimately the smartest aspect of these smart collars is the freedom they provide for hard-working farmers, Allflex national sales manager Austin Heffernan said.

"With a chance to relax after calving, farmers can see a light at the end of the tunnel. For some this may be their first chance to go on holiday, knowing the herd is looked after."

To learn more about how Allflex Collars are a game-changer visit - thegamechanger.farm

