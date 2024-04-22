Students from Porirua East's Windley School, one of the schools that participate in the (Haka in Schools) and (Poly Club In Schools) programme in Wellington.

A fusion of drumming, singing and dancing is helping to create an educational revolution in Porirua - the Pacific Island hub of Wellington.

Cultural initiatives such as Haka in Schools and Poly Club in Schools are changing how young Pasifika are learning while using dance and culture to spark passion.

Ngā Uri O Whiti Te Rā Mai Le Moana is a charitable organisation and trust that helps generate community inclusion for Pasifika and Māori in Porirua and the Wellington region.

Saviiey Nua is the director of a youth hub and branch of that organisation, Le Malaga o Moanaroa. She says subjects such as performing arts and other fields are frequently disregarded, despite their potential to provide remarkable career opportunities.

“Since the beginning of our pilot programme in 2022, [it] has experienced significant growth.

Saviiey Nua is the director of Le Malaga o Moanaroa, part of the NUOWTR organisation. Photo / Teirangi Klever.

“We have been fortunate to implement our programme in numerous schools across the eastern region, including Upper Hut and Kapiti Coast.

“We have [also] expanded our reach internationally by teaching our programme in New Zealand and in the Netherlands.” Nua says.

Ngā Uri o Whiti Te Rā Mai Le Moana Trust offers a Hāpori Fale (youth hub). The primary focus of this initiative is to help Pasifika and Māori Rangatahi from Porirua uncover and harness their complete potential.

A total of 11 schools have joined up for the third year running and seven dedicated tutors teach those children involved.

Nua says these are more than just extracurriculars. They are forms of expression and identity for youngster from the Pacific.

“Dance and culture are indispensable - not extras - for the youth with Pacific heritage and for others who genuinely want to learn more about the Māori and Pacific cultures.”

Students from Windley School who participate in the HIS (Haka in Schools) and (Poly Club In Schools) Program.

“They provide a lens through which our children can explore their heritage, connect with their community and find their place in the world,” Nua says.

Wellington’s answer to Auckland’s annual secondary schools’ PolyFest is the annual Tu Tagata festival, which takes place in July. With it, anticipation is rising, not only for the performances but also for the personal growth and empowerment symbolised.

“Dance and cultural education reach Pacific children on a deeper level than more conventional forms of instruction, which may fail to engage us due to our unique learning styles,” Nua says.

“Students develop a profound sense of pride in their heritage and a thirst for knowledge through rhythm, storytelling, and movement, which opens their minds to new possibilities.”

HAKAS IN SCHOOLS Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori This year we started our HAKAS IN SCHOOLS (H.I.S) programme, which we provide to our local elementary schools in Porirua. Te Reo Māori me ona Tikanga language is being taught through kapa haka to our tamariki by our tutors, who continue to give it their all. Here is a sample of one of our H.I.S lessons taught by one of our tutors in 1/7 of the schools is shown below. #WindleySchool Posted by Ngā Uri o Whiti Te Rā Mai Le Moana Trust on Wednesday 14 September 2022

Principal of Porirua East’s Windley School, Anau Kupa, says the programme commitment resonates with their tamariki and supports their growth in understanding the cultures of others, as well as their own.

There is a deep respect for learning new songs together - and with actions - when they are unpacked and acknowledged.

“There’s an appreciation for things done a certain way. In this case, our tamariki feel privileged for the experience and a sense of pride that comes with performing - a boost in confidence levels and a willingness to learn.”

The Wellington Tu Tagata Secondary Schools Poly Festival will be held at the TSB Arena on July 26.

Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai is one of 12 cadets in the Te Rito journalism programme, which has a focus on training more culturally diverse reporters to ensure newsrooms reflect Aotearoa’s multicultural society. Grace has a keen interest in telling Pasifika stories, South Auckland and sports.



