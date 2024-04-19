Broadcaster John Campbell attends church on the island of 'Upolu, Samoa where the All Blacks will play Manu Samoa. It is the first time that the All Blacks have come to the Samoan Islands to play Manu

His show was unceremoniously axed almost a decade ago, but still, “Campbell Live” gets yelled at veteran journalist John Campbell whenever he is out in public.

Campbell began as a business reporter at Radio New Zealand after frequently appearing while working at a share broking firm to discuss the markets.

He worked on various current affairs programmes, then presented 3News alongside fellow news anchor Carol Hirschfeld. In 2005, the pair launched Campbell Live.

But how did Campbell forge a relationship so strong with Pacific peoples that eventually saw him bestowed with a Samoan matai (chief) title?

Speaking on the Island Roots, Auckland Ways podcast, he recalls reporting on the ground in Samoa, in 2009, hours after the devastating tsunami that struck the southern coast of Upolu island. Campbell reported from one of the worst-hit areas - the village of Lalomanu.

“I had this extraordinary experience of covering this story,” he said of that time.

Campbell also led a campaign to have the All Blacks play their first test in Samoa nine years ago.

‘I get off the plane and feel at home’

“New Zealand Rugby has profited so extraordinarily out of the mahi (work) of young Pasifika players and we have never played in Tonga. Until 2015, we had never played in Samoa,” he said.

“[It was] some of the best and most valuable, important work that I was ever involved in.”

Richie McCaw and Dan Carter lead the All Blacks in more ways than one in Apia in July, 2015. Photo / Dean Purcell

In 2019, he returned to the islands to follow the Manu Samoa before the Rugby World Cup. They were at the Governor General’s house when he heard whispers and giggles that turned into him receiving the chiefly title of Toleafoa.

He talks about that honour and how special he feels being among not only Samoan people but the Pacific community as a whole - both in New Zealand and overseas.

“What I found, was that I was included and that I was welcome in the way my tribe hasn’t always made Pasifika people feel.

“The Dawn Raids is a manifestation of the opposite of welcoming someone,” he said, acknowledging the dawn raid era that started in the 1970s, which saw mostly Pacific Islanders targeted in early-morning police raids.”

Campbell has returned to Samoa countless more times over the years - for work and pleasure - and regards it as another home.

“I really love Samoa. I feel really at home.

“I speak about not really feeling at home in my childhood. When I go to Samoa, I just get off the plane and feel at home.”

