A US$500 million (about NZ$799m) agreement has been announced in Hawaii to create thousands of stable housing units for those displaced after the devastating wildfires in Māui last year.

Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, and Māui mayor Richard Bissen joined disaster relief partners and other community leaders in announcing the Māui Interim Housing Plan at Māui Lani on Māui - one of the designated build sites.

“Over 2600 people are still in hotels...they have been in hotels for five months,” Green said.

“We need more stable options in the short term for the next 24 months so that people can live a settled life while we determine permanent solutions.”

At least 97 people were killed in the Māui fires, which started in the early hours of August 8, local time. It is thought strong winds took down utility poles that resulted in flying sparks from downed powerlines.

More than 10,000 people lost their homes when wildfires ripped through West Māui last year in August.

Since then, Hawaii’s government has come under intense pressure and scrutiny to rebuild homes.

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green, left, and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. during a tour of wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo/AP

Green’s administration had already been under pressure to address Hawaii’s already existing housing crisis.

As of December, more than 6000 people were living in hotels.

“We all know that it is too challenging to continue to live in hotels. We need to get people into stable housing so they can move on with their lives,” he said.

Māui County Mayor Richard Bissen re-iterated the commitments voiced by Hawaii’s Governor, calling it “bold” and “ambitious”.

He said Hawaii’s government and the various stakeholders were accountable for the successful delivery of the initiative.

“The objective is to enhance the availability of safe and resilient housing,” Bissen said.

“We want to get people into safe, stable and secure housing...to reinforce the housing infrastructure and increase its resilience.

“We want families to know there is a long-term future for them on Māui - and it starts with providing housing stability right now.”

The biggest financial contribution is from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency - an agency covering half of the fund with the other half covered by Hawai’i’s state government and various charities such as the HCF/Māui Strong Fund ($50 million); Māui County ($40 million); CNHA/Kakoo Māui Fund ($5 million) and other philanthropic contributions ($5 million).

“In addition to the $250m FEMA is providing for hoteling and rental assistance to individuals, FEMA is currently leasing approximately 1500 units to house survivors and is designing multiple group sites to house up to 500 households in Accessory Dwelling Units,” he said.

“The estimated costs for these efforts total an additional $450m, which greatly enhances our ability to house all who need it.

“This partnership is unprecedented and critical to our collective success as a state.”