Bainimarama walks out of the Suva High Court and escorted by police officers to the be taken to jail. Photo / Facebook/Fiji One News

By RNZ

Former Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has been sentenced to one year in prison, Fiji media are reporting.

Bainimarama, alongside suspended Fiji Police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, appeared in the High Court in Suva for their sentencing hearing for a case involving their roles in blocking a police investigation at the University of the South Pacific in 2021.

Qiliho has been sentenced to two years’ jail.

Sitiveni Qiliho walks out of the Suva High Court and escorted by police officers to the be taken to jail. Photo / Facebook/Fiji One News

Bainimarama, the 69-year-old former military commander and 2006 coup leader, had been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Qiliho had been found guilty of abuse of office by the High Court Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo.

Bainimarama and Qiliho walked out of the High Court in Suva in handcuffs, and were escorted straight into a police vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.