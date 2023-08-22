Aupito William Sio arrives in Samoan style at Parliament this evening. Photo / Marty Melville

Former Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio arrived in Samoan style to deliver his final speech at Parliament.

There were audible gasps and cheers as Aupito walked into the room shirtless and wearing full traditional Samoan finery from head to toe - including a feathery headdress called a tuiga reserved only for special occasions.

A fine mat wrapped around his waist allowed for the display of his pe’a - a traditional Samoan tatau only for men - another show of cultural pride from the former Minister.

“I am in my traditional attire as a matai (chief) of my aiga (family) Samoa reserved for special events such as tonight.”

Aupito William Sio delivers his valedictory speech in full traditional Samoan attire. Photo / Marty Melville

Aupito said he presented himself this way as a sign of respect to the Pacific communities and leaders who have supported him; as well as his wife Jean, their children and Aupito, Tiumalu, Toeolesulusulu, Tofae and Su’a families.

“I am also in my traditional attire because I want to give confidence to the people who look like me - tall, dark and handsome, with lots of stomach muscle,” he joked.

“That they can know that they too can be standing where I am standing and be proud of who they are. To not be afraid to claim the right to sit at the table of decision-making at all levels of Aotearoa.”

The latter comment led to applause from politicians and visitors alike.

The theme of his valedictory speech was a focus on the future of Pacific peoples of Aotearoa, the hopes and dreams of Pasifika youth and a challenge to those who wanted to lead New Zealand.

Aupito’s time in politics has spanned 22 years - the same age as his youngest son Daniel - and has seen him involved in various causes and moves he highlighted.

The proud Māngere MP paid tribute to the Ministry of Health’s Pacific team, health providers, churches and Pasifika community leaders who were instrumental in the Covid-19 response during what he described as a challenging period.

“I will always credit you for your tireless efforts to keep our communities safe and protected during the Covid pandemic.”

Former Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio is greeted by PM Chris Hipkins after his valedictory speech. Photo / Marty Melville

Aupito also thanked Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for his support of Pacific communities when he wore the minister hats for education and health.

“I appreciated that you listened to my challenges on Pacific health matters for Aotearoa and across the Pacific through the Pacific Health Corridor.

“And I am grateful for your support in the Pacific Education space as we pushed for reform on Pacific languages, Pacific history, Pacific scholarships and Pacific staffing.”

There was also a nod to former PM Jacinda Ardern; who made history when she took part in a traditional Samoan apology - ifoga - in 2021 during the Government’s Dawn Raids apology.

Aupito encouraged Pacific youth to be proud of their point of difference. He also managed to get a plug in while urging young people to vote.

“Remember Labour and Chris Hipkins are in it for you - and he’s the Chris with hair.”