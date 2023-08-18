Shaun Johnson has been in impressive form this season. Photo / photosport.nz

Live updates of the NRL clash between the Warriors and Manly.

After a couple of scratchy performances, Warriors coach Andrew Webster has stressed the need for his side to return to what got them into their lofty position on the ladder.

Since returning from the bye three weeks ago, the Warriors haven’t performed at the same level that saw them silence doubters to sit third on the ladder - one win away from clinching a spot in the playoffs for the first time in five years.

In the two weeks since they resumed, the Warriors beat the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers, but both performances left a lot to be desired.

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions about last week’s performance [against the Tigers], and I think if we don’t improve this week, we’re going to come away with a loss. So that can’t happen,” Webster said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Manly Sea Eagles.

“We’ve got to win every week and that’s our focus.”

As the Warriors head toward the post-season, a spot in the top two is mathematically still possible, while their first finals run since 2018 is enough to buoy the side.

However, before they get there, there is business to be attended to – beginning against the Sea Eagles, who are fighting to keep their finals hopes alive at Mt Smart Stadium, which is being renamed for the night as Daniel Anderson Stadium to raise funds for the former Warriors coach, who suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury late last year in a body surfing accident and is in rehabilitation.

The Warriors go into this week four points behind the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos on the ladder and with a friendlier run home than the top two sides, however Webster said positions on the table didn’t necessarily tell the full story.

While there is plenty on the line for the Sea Eagles, Webster said recent performances should have his side wanting to return to a higher level of play this week.

Webster noted concentration was a key area the side needed to work on, with some moments that were uncharacteristic of how they have performed this season creeping in during the past fortnight.

“Where they sit on the ladder is always hard because it’s almost a bit disrespectful to those teams you’re playing to say they’re at the bottom of the ladder, where you’ve got dragged down to their level,” he said.

“The teams who aren’t making the eight, they’ve got absolutely nothing to lose and the way they attack and their style of play is really relaxed and they can throw caution to the wind. They’re dangerous in that situation because they’re not trying to build a game, they’re trying to come out with a tactic that they think can disrupt us, and if that doesn’t go their way then oh well, so be it, they’re just going to have a crack and it is what it is.

“I thought the Tigers played really well, it’s just things that weren’t by our standards. If you look at the way we’ve played since the bye, we just haven’t been the same team. We haven’t been crisp in what we want to do and we haven’t had that hard edge about us, so it’s time to get that back.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris.

Interchange (from): Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran, Tom Ale, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Ed Kosi, Ronald Volkman (five to be omitted).