Jarrell Brantley (right) has signed a 10-day deal with the Utah Jazz. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers are hopeful Jarrell Brantley’s return to the NBA won’t be the only story of its kind to come out of the club.

Brantley was a star all campaign in the Breakers’ runner-up finish in the NBL this season, showing his ability to fill up the stat sheet, defend, and, perhaps most importantly, showing a consistent ability from three-point range.

After averaging 16 points, six rebounds and two assists per game, while shooting at 40 per cent from deep, Brantely earned his place back in the NBA environment, with the Utah Jazz signing the forward to a 10-day contract.

Brantley spent two seasons with the Jazz between 2019 and 2021, and after playing in the NBA G-League as well as with other international teams, it has been his performances in New Zealand that have seen him return to the world’s biggest league, as NBA teams have been sending scouts to look at potential NBA talents for roster spots and the upcoming draft all season.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Breakers chief executive and owner Matt Walsh said setting players up for opportunities elsewhere was something he hoped his team could do.

“It’s fantastic. One of the goals for Jarrell from day one was to impact winning for the Breakers and winning a championship – we almost did that but fell short – but he wanted to use this as a way to get back into the NBA,” Walsh said.

“It’s one of the things we want to be here at the Breakers – a springboard for not only Next Stars but other guys as a pathway back to the league. Jarrell had a fantastic year, he earned it, he was about all the right things and I think he benefitted from the fact that every game we had multiple NBA personnel coming to see Rayan [Rupert] and some other guys.”

Brantley is the second NBL player this season to have inked a deal in the NBA. Sydney Kings forward and league MVP Xavier Cooks signed a two-year deal with the Washington Wizards, linking up with the team this week after helping the Kings to their second-straight NBL title.

While Brantley heads to the NBA, Walsh and the Breakers have turned their attention to filling out the roster for next season as they look to go one spot better and raise another championship banner.

Getting the import signings right goes a long way in the grand scheme of how a team tends to perform in the NBL – as seen with the Breakers’ signings of Brantley, Dererk Pardon and Barry Brown Jr – however Walsh said the team’s priority is getting their local deals done.

That starts with bringing back club captain Tom Abercrombie and big man Rob Loe, who Walsh confirmed the Breakers were interested in re-signing, while a battle for the signature of impressive point guard Will McDowell-White is expected to unfold.

There is expected to be a lot of interest in the constantly-improving guard, as there was when he was off-contract at the end of last season, however the Breakers will be doing everything in their power to bring him back.

As it stands, their 2023-24 roster includes Izayah Le’afa, Tom Vodanovich, Cam Gliddon and Dan Fotu.